HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BMS not to participate in tomorrow's strike

Tue, 08 July 2025
Share:
21:26
File image
File image
RSS-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Tuesday said it will not participate in the nationwide general strike called on July 9 by a forum of 10 central trade unions and their associate federations.

According to a statement, the BMS has stated that certain trade unions have decided to go on strike on Wednesday to protest against the government's plan to implement labour codes and it is not participating in this agitation.

The BMS has stated that the government has given heed to its suggestion to make changes in labour codes and also ready for more such corrective steps in the interest of workers.

The BMS also stated that the protest is politically motivated.

The forum of trade unions has given a call for general strike on Wednesday to press for their 17-point charter of demand, including labour codes.

Their demands include withdrawal of fixed term employment and scrapping of Agnipath scheme, 8-hour workday, restoration of non-contributory Old Pension Scheme and a minimum monthly penion of Rs 9,000 for the EPFO subscribers, among others.

They also demand to implement the recommendation of Indian Labour Conference to give worker status to scheme workers-Anganwadi, Asha and Midday meal, Asha Kiran etc and ESIC coverage to them.

The charter also suggests that here is an urgent need to form a Climate Resilience Fund to cover the risks and damages caused due to extreme climate conditions including heat wave, floods, cyclones, unseasonal rains and so on.

The charter of demand also urged for hosting an Indian Labour Conference (ILC). The tripartite body last met in 2015. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1
LIVE! Fuel ban for old vehicles in Delhi on Hold till Nov 1

Train coach gangrape: Cops scan CCTV footage for accused
Train coach gangrape: Cops scan CCTV footage for accused

According to a complaint lodged by her husband, the woman had gone missing after she left home on June 24. The missing complaint was filed on June 26.

Khemka Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Arrested
Khemka Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Arrested

Ashok Sah was arrested after his name was revealed to the police by Umesh Kumar, the shooter who killed Gopal Khemka late on Friday evening.

TN: 3 killed as train hits school bus; gatekeeper held
TN: 3 killed as train hits school bus; gatekeeper held

Due to the impact, the vehicle carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it hit the running train. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

Bihar restricts 35% women jobs quota to permanent residents
Bihar restricts 35% women jobs quota to permanent residents

The Bihar cabinet has decided to restrict the 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to only permanent residents of the state, ahead of upcoming elections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD