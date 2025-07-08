HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Assam floods toll climbs to 29 as one more dies, 32K affected in 6 districts

Tue, 08 July 2025
Over 32,000 people in six districts of Assam were reeling under floods, with the deluge claiming one more life on Tuesday, pushing the toll in the state to 29, an official bulletin said.  

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority bulletin said the death was reported from Morongi revenue circle of Golaghat district. 

With the latest casualty, the toll in this year's floods and landslides has climbed to 29, including six in mudslides, it said. 

The bulletin said the Dhansiri river was flowing above the danger level at two places in Golaghat district. 

Altogether, 13 revenue circles and 169 villages in the six districts of Golaghat, Hojai, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Karbi Anglong have been affected. 

More than 32,300 people have been impacted, with Golaghat the worst-hit with close to 19,500 people reeling under flood waters, it said. 

A total of 4,265 displaced people were taking shelter in 33 relief camps, while another 27 relief distribution centres are also functional. 

Crop area of 2,470 hectares have also been inundated, the ASDMA bulletin said. -- PTI

