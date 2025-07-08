Air India crash preliminary report submitted to ministry

13:15





The report is based on the bureau's initial assessment and findings gathered in the early phase of the investigation. The contents of the report have not yet been made public.





The report will also include findings from the crash site, the name of the lead investigator, the progress of the investigation so far, and the next steps to be taken. It is expected to highlight areas requiring further examination.





Air India flight AI171 was en route to London when it crashed just 32 seconds after liftoff. 241 passengers died in the incident.





The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report on the Air India 171 plane crash to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other relevant authorities, reports news agency ANI, citing top government officials.