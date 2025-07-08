HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Accused in Gopal Khemka's murder killed in encounter

Tue, 08 July 2025
An accused in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in a police encounter last night. Vikas allegedly accompanied the shooter, Umesh, when he shot Khemka dead right outside the gates of his Patna residence. He was killed in an encounter with police in the Bihar capital's Malsalami area. Earlier, cops arrested Umesh, the main shooter accused of murdering the businessman. 

Prominent Bihar-based businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday near the gate of Khemka's house in Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to alight from his car, they said.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state during which he instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest, officials said. Khemka was reportedly associated with the BJP.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said Kumar emphasised at the meeting that the rule of law is top priority for the NDA government, and "warned of strict action against police personnel in case of negligence".

