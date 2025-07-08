A plea for help from an anxious Indian family

16:22

Those stranded hope EAM Dr S Jaishankar will act





A flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River, which forms the border between Nepal and China in Rasuwa district, has swept away the Miteri Bridge and several vehicles parked at the dry port, officials confirmed.





The flooding, triggered by heavy rainfall in Chinese territory, struck the border area early Tuesday morning, damaging infrastructure in the Timure area on the Nepali side.

A group of 23 pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar are stuck at Gyirong County in Tibet due to a landslide that has led to a bridge collapse. The bridge connected Tibet and Nepal. Two women in that group are known to a journalist who says that they told her there has been no help from the local authorities yet. She asks EAM Dr S Jaishankar and his ministry of External Affairs to look into the matter.