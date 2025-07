15:29





Charlie And The Chocolate Factory made sure that the sight of a chocolate factory anywhere makes our hearts go dhak-dhak. And our imaginations run wild... wondering if there are wickedly delicious rivers of chocolate and bubbling vats of creamy cocoa butter within. The worldwide chocolate industry was valued at USD 148.14 billion in 2024. By 2034 it could climb to USD 255.58 billion, according to Polaris Market Research.