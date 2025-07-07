HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman gangraped & thrown on rail tracks, leg cut off

Mon, 07 July 2025
Share:
13:56
image
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in an empty coach of a stationary train here, police said on Monday. According to police, they received a missing report about her on June 26. Her husband told them that she had been missing since June 24 after a quarrel. 

He said that this had happened before, but she would return on her own. Meanwhile, the woman told the police that she was sitting at a nearby railway station when a person, claiming to have been sent by her husband, approached her. 

"She said he took her with him and boarded an empty bogie of a stationary train where he raped her. Later, two other men joined him and raped her," Shri Niwas, SHO of Quilla police station said. The woman, who appeared to be traumatised, also stated that later on she was taken to Sonipat where the accused threw her on the tracks and she lost her leg when a train went over her. She was later admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, Niwas said. 

"We registered a Zero FIR for gangrape and forwarded it to the Panipat Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action," Niwas said over the phone. Inspector Rajesh, SHO of the Government Railway Police here, said that they have received a zero FIR on Sunday evening and further investigation is underway. Zero-FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of the place of incident/jurisdiction, and it can be later transferred to the appropriate police station. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman gangraped & thrown on rail tracks, leg cut off
LIVE! Woman gangraped & thrown on rail tracks, leg cut off

Army doc praised for delivering baby on railway platform
Army doc praised for delivering baby on railway platform

An army doctor used a hair clip and pocket knife to deliver a baby girl on a train platform in Jhansi, India, after a pregnant woman went into labor. The doctor, with the help of railway staff, ensured the safe delivery of the child.

Suspicious boat, 'possibly' from Pak, spotted off Maha coast
Suspicious boat, 'possibly' from Pak, spotted off Maha coast

It was "possibly a Pakistani fishing vessel", but the identity and other details will be ascertained once the boat is intercepted, the official said.

Mumbai's Rail Network Saw 922 Deaths In 5 Months
Mumbai's Rail Network Saw 922 Deaths In 5 Months

210 deaths were directly attributed to commuters falling from overcrowded trains.

Indians can now get UAE's Golden Visa at Rs 23 lakh
Indians can now get UAE's Golden Visa at Rs 23 lakh

Until now, one of the ways to get Dubai's Golden Visa from India was to invest in property whose value should be at least AED Two Million (Rs 4.66 crore), or invest a large amount in business in the country.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD