HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Train derailment: Harbour line services restored after 13 hours

Mon, 07 July 2025
Share:
09:45
image
Local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour line were fully restored on Monday morning, nearly 13 hours after a track relaying train (TRT) derailed near Nerul station, officials said.
 
The TRT derailed near Nerul station at 4.20 pm on Sunday, leading to suspension of services on both the Up (towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai) and Down (away from CSMT) lines between Vashi and Panvel.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded during the peak evening hours.
After the overnight work, the first local train from CSMT towards Panvel passed the restored section at 5.06 am on Monday, while the first local from Panvel to CSMT departed at 6.02 am, marking full resumption of the Harbour line services, the officials said.

 
"The restoration work on harbour line was completed, and services resumed between Vashi and Belapur from 6.09 am. Trains are now running normally on the CSMT-Panvel and Thane-Panvel routes," a Central Railway spokesperson said.
 
The derailment occurred on Sunday between Seawoods Darave and Nerul on the Up Harbour Line when the TRT machine was returning to Kurla after routine track maintenance during a scheduled mega block.
 
The Central Railway initially attributed the suspension to a "technical problem," but it was later confirmed that a track maintenance machine had derailed. 
 
An accident relief train reached the site around 5.30 pm on Sunday, but the re-railing process was hampered due to heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai, railway officials said.
 
Services on other stretches of the Harbour line, including CSMT-Vashi-CSMT, Thane-Nerul-Thane, and Belapur-Panvel-Belapur, remained operational during the disruption.
 
The Harbour line provides rail connectivity to western suburbs of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from CSMT. 

Nearly 10 lakh commuters travel daily on the corridor, which stretches from CSMT to Goregaon (in Mumbai) and Panvel (Navi Mumbai). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Any country aligning with BRICS...: Trump's big warning
LIVE! Any country aligning with BRICS...: Trump's big warning

BRICS condemns Pahalgam attack, strikes on Iran
BRICS condemns Pahalgam attack, strikes on Iran

The BRICS nations condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, advocated for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, and criticized rising tariffs during their summit in Rio de Janeiro. They also addressed global challenges and called for...

'Politicians Are Industrialists' Biggest Problem'
'Politicians Are Industrialists' Biggest Problem'

'If you don't fulfil whatever they ask, you are in trouble.'

Suspicious boat spotted off Maha coast, security stepped up
Suspicious boat spotted off Maha coast, security stepped up

Prima facie, the vessel is suspected to bear markings of another country and may have drifted to the Raigad coast.

71% Of Train Mishaps Linked To Derailment
71% Of Train Mishaps Linked To Derailment

Between 2015 and 2023, around 543 train accidents occurred, resulting in 805 deaths.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD