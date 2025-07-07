HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The Major who delivered a baby at a railway station

Mon, 07 July 2025
Share:
12:04
Major Bachwala Rohit with the mother and baby
Major Bachwala Rohit with the mother and baby
Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi today commended Major Bachwala Rohit for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty. 

On 5 July 2025, while going on leave from the Military Hospital, Jhansi, to his hometown of Hyderabad, he was involved in a critical medical intervention that exemplified the highest standards of military service. 

At Jhansi Railway Station, he noticed a pregnant woman in visible distress near the lift area. She had fallen from a wheelchair and was in advanced labour. 

Major Rohit's swift and decisive action, under non-clinical and resource-constrained circumstances, is a testament to his medical proficiency, composure under pressure, and unwavering commitment to the ethos of the Armed Forces, the Indian Army tweeted.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The Major who delivered a baby at a railway station
LIVE! The Major who delivered a baby at a railway station

'Pak spy' Jyoti Malhotra visited Kerala on govt invite
'Pak spy' Jyoti Malhotra visited Kerala on govt invite

Notably, one of her earlier viral videos featured her wearing a Kerala sari and attending a Theyyam performance in Kannur.

UP milkman detained for 'spitting' in milk before delivery
UP milkman detained for 'spitting' in milk before delivery

The UP government had issued a string of directives last year after alleged incidents of spitting and mixing urine in eatables were reported.

'Will Cherish This Forever': Gill on Edgbaston Triumph
'Will Cherish This Forever': Gill on Edgbaston Triumph

With the series now level and momentum on India's side, Gill will be hoping the belief, resilience and unity on display in Birmingham will carry through to the remaining three Tests.

'Anti-American' BRICS nations...: Trump's big tariff warning
'Anti-American' BRICS nations...: Trump's big tariff warning

President Trump threatens to impose a 10% tariff on countries aligning with BRICS anti-American policies. This follows BRICS criticism of increased tariffs. Trump also announced tariff letters to various countries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD