The Major who delivered a baby at a railway station

12:04

Major Bachwala Rohit with the mother and baby





On 5 July 2025, while going on leave from the Military Hospital, Jhansi, to his hometown of Hyderabad, he was involved in a critical medical intervention that exemplified the highest standards of military service.





At Jhansi Railway Station, he noticed a pregnant woman in visible distress near the lift area. She had fallen from a wheelchair and was in advanced labour.





Major Rohit's swift and decisive action, under non-clinical and resource-constrained circumstances, is a testament to his medical proficiency, composure under pressure, and unwavering commitment to the ethos of the Armed Forces, the Indian Army tweeted.

Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi today commended Major Bachwala Rohit for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty.