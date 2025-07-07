The Major who delivered a baby at a railway station

Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi today commended Major Bachwala Rohit for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty.
On 5 July 2025, while going on leave from the Military Hospital, Jhansi, to his hometown of Hyderabad, he was involved in a critical medical intervention that exemplified the highest standards of military service.
At Jhansi Railway Station, he noticed a pregnant woman in visible distress near the lift area. She had fallen from a wheelchair and was in advanced labour.
Major Rohit's swift and decisive action, under non-clinical and resource-constrained circumstances, is a testament to his medical proficiency, composure under pressure, and unwavering commitment to the ethos of the Armed Forces, the Indian Army tweeted.