Stampede-like rush at Mumbai Metro stn after delay

Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), the operator of Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1, said the station witnessed heavy rush after a metro rake was withdrawn from the service due to a speed issue around 8.30 am.





"Train services were slightly delayed as one train was unable to achieve target speed and had to be withdrawn from service. However, operations are continuous and normalised," it said in a statement.





Metro commuters fumed at the incident claiming the rush on the route had increased manifold since it was launched in 2014 and appealed to the state government and other authorities to take quick steps, including increasing rakes and coaches as well as frequency of services, to avoid a catastrophe in the future.





"For once can we not be proactive without wasting further time to wait for a stampede or catastrophe in #MumbaiMetro? The coach capacity hasn't increased in the last 11 years. Such stagnancy in a city like Mumbai is beyond shocking!" wrote commuter Karan Jain on X.





Civic activists said Monday's incident underscored the risks of prioritizing profit over public service and called for immediate corrective measures.





"Crazy commuter woes thanks to 1 service withdrawn tech issues with mumbai metro line 1 Stampede like situation in ghatkopar station. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra act fast before lives are lost Line 1 needs 6 bogie rakes & 3 times current rakes," wrote Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Associations on X. -- PTI

