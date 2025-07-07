HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stampede-like rush at Mumbai Metro stn after delay

Mon, 07 July 2025
Share:
23:40
image
Passengers complained of a "stampede-like situation" at Ghatkopar station of Mumbai metro rail's Blue Line on Monday morning due to delay in services. 

Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), the operator of Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1, said the station witnessed heavy rush after a metro rake was withdrawn from the service due to a speed issue around 8.30 am. 

"Train services were slightly delayed as one train was unable to achieve target speed and had to be withdrawn from service. However, operations are continuous and normalised," it said in a statement. 

Metro commuters fumed at the incident claiming the rush on the route had increased manifold since it was launched in 2014 and appealed to the state government and other authorities to take quick steps, including increasing rakes and coaches as well as frequency of services, to avoid a catastrophe in the future. 

"For once can we not be proactive without wasting further time to wait for a stampede or catastrophe in #MumbaiMetro? The coach capacity hasn't increased in the last 11 years. Such stagnancy in a city like Mumbai is beyond shocking!" wrote commuter Karan Jain on X. 

Civic activists said Monday's incident underscored the risks of prioritizing profit over public service and called for immediate corrective measures. 

"Crazy commuter woes thanks to 1 service withdrawn tech issues with mumbai metro line 1 Stampede like situation in ghatkopar station. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra act fast before lives are lost Line 1 needs 6 bogie rakes & 3 times current rakes," wrote Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Associations on X. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar police arrest main shooter in Khemka's killing
LIVE! Bihar police arrest main shooter in Khemka's killing

Himachal monsoon: 52 dead, 58 disasters since June 20
Himachal monsoon: 52 dead, 58 disasters since June 20

Himachal Pradesh has been severely affected by flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides since the monsoon began. At least 52 people have died, and search operations are underway for those missing.

Chandrachud reveals why he overstayed in CJI residence
Chandrachud reveals why he overstayed in CJI residence

Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud addresses the controversy surrounding his continued stay at his official residence after retirement, citing his daughters' medical needs and ongoing efforts to move to suitable accommodation.

Peace is an illusion, India must be prepared: Rajnath
Peace is an illusion, India must be prepared: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the need for India to remain prepared for uncertainty, even during peacetime, and highlights the increasing importance of the defence sector as an economic driver.

11th Fail To IIT: Pani Puri Seller's Inspiring Story
11th Fail To IIT: Pani Puri Seller's Inspiring Story

Harsh Gupta's first JEE attempt was plagued by ill-health. But he did not give up.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD