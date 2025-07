17:05





After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex finally ended 9.61 points or 0.01 per cent up at 83,442.50. The index moved between a high of 83,516.82 and a low of 83,262.23 during the day. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended unchanged at 25,461.30. -- PTI

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged on Monday in a highly volatile trade amid caution ahead of the July 9 US tariff deadline, weak trends in Asian markets and foreign fund outflows.