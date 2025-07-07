Rahul to join 'chakka jam' against EC's SIR in Bihar

14:03





The RJD-led opposition Mahagathbandhan of the Congress, Left parties and VIP of Mukesh Sahani on Monday, announced this at a press conference in Patna.





RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also leader of opposition, said that Rahul Gandh's participation in the Chakka Jam would give the alliance the muscle during the protests.





"I appealed to people across the state to join the protests because the EC will remove the names of hundreds and thousands of people from the voter list and thereby deprive them of their voting rights," Yadav said.





Opposition leaders have been alleging that the EC exercise will hit the poor and marginalised since they lack documents and therefor can be removed from the voter list.





MI Khan in Patna

