Nagpur: Boy running from dog falls to death

19:26

A 12-year-old boy fell to his death from the sixth floor of his residential complex in Nagpur after getting scared by a barking dog on the stairs, a police official said on Monday.





The incident took place in Dev Heights in Pawangaon area at 4pm on Sunday, the Kalamna police station official said.





"Jayesh Ravindra Bokde was climbing the stairs with his friend. A stray dog began barking at him, causing him to panic and run, during which he fell from a window near the staircase landing on the sixth floor. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital," the official said.





A case of accidental death was registered and further probe is underway, he added. -- PTI