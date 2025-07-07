HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nagpur: Boy running from dog falls to death

Mon, 07 July 2025
Share:
19:26
image
A 12-year-old boy fell to his death from the sixth floor of his residential complex in Nagpur after getting scared by a barking dog on the stairs, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Dev Heights in Pawangaon area at 4pm on Sunday, the Kalamna police station official said.

"Jayesh Ravindra Bokde was climbing the stairs with his friend. A stray dog began barking at him, causing him to panic and run, during which he fell from a window near the staircase landing on the sixth floor. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital," the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe is underway, he added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Comedian booked over Rahul's image on sanitary pad
LIVE! Comedian booked over Rahul's image on sanitary pad

Chandrachud reveals why he overstayed in CJI residence
Chandrachud reveals why he overstayed in CJI residence

Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud addresses the controversy surrounding his continued stay at his official residence after retirement, citing his daughters' medical needs and ongoing efforts to move to suitable accommodation.

Gorakhpur girl returns to school after Yogi's help
Gorakhpur girl returns to school after Yogi's help

A Class 7 student, forced to drop out due to financial constraints, returned to school after the Chief Minister's intervention, sparking a political debate between the ruling party and the opposition.

Gone completely off the rails: Trump blasts Elon Musk
Gone completely off the rails: Trump blasts Elon Musk

United States President Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk after he formed a new political party, terming the move as 'ridiculous' and saying the tech billionaire has gone 'completely off the rails'.

China responds to Trump's tariff threat to BRICS bloc
China responds to Trump's tariff threat to BRICS bloc

China defended the BRICS economic alliance, stating it is not a bloc for confrontation, after former US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on countries aligning with its 'anti-American policies'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD