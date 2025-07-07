MNS leader's drunk son abuses influencer in road rage

20:17

The son of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader was booked on Monday for allegedly threatening and abusing a woman social media influencer while he was in an inebriated condition, a police official said.





A video showed a visibly-drunk Rahil Shaikh (26), son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh, sitting in the front seat of his car with his upper body bare and issuing threats and abusing social media influencer and actor Rajshree More after she confronted him over his car ramming into hers.





The incident took place late Sunday night on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, the official said, adding the video was shot and shared on social media by More.





"Rahil Shaikh was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging the modesty of a woman and other offences as well as drunken driving and other violations under Motor Vehicles Act. He was allowed to go after being served a notice, while his car has been seized," the official said.





Further probe into the case is underway, the official added. -- PTI