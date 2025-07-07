HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Khalistani terrorist wanted for 14 attacks to be extradited

Mon, 07 July 2025
Pro Khalistani supporters outside Indian embassy in Washington DC in 2023
Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, a notorious gangster-turned-terrorist with links to Pakistan's ISI and the Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), is set to be extradited from the United States to India.

According to sources, Indian security agencies have received confirmation from the US authorities approving his deportation.

The Punjab Police had earlier submitted a formal request for Passia's extradition to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Passia is accused of orchestrating at least 14 grenade attacks across Punjab, targeting police stations, religious places, and residences of public figures.

After entering the US illegally in 2021 through human trafficking routes, Passia continued to coordinate terror activities from there, using burner phones to avoid detection. His arrest by the FBI in Sacramento in April 2025 was a major success for both Indian and American security agencies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had placed a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his capture, highlighting his high-profile status in India's fight against terrorism.

-- The Tribune

