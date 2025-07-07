HP university website hacked, homepage displays anti-India remarks briefly

23:15





A senior police officer said two cyber commandos will visit the university on Tuesday to identify the hackers and also understand how the website was hacked.





The hackers had allegedly put up derogatory and anti-India remarks and images on the university's homepage.





The website was immediately taken down for maintenance as soon as the incident was reported. However, no formal complaint was lodged by the university officials. -- PTI

