Domestic automobile retail sales up 5% in June

Overall automobile registrations last month stood at 20,03,873 units, up 4.84 per cent as compared with 19,11,354 units in June 2024. Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 2,97,722 units last month as against 2,90,593 units in the year-ago period.

Automobile retail sales in India rose around 5 per cent year-on-year in June with all vehicle segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, witnessing growth, Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday.