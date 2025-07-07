HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Domestic automobile retail sales up 5% in June

Mon, 07 July 2025
16:00
Automobile retail sales in India rose around 5 per cent year-on-year in June with all vehicle segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, witnessing growth, Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday. 

Overall automobile registrations last month stood at 20,03,873 units, up 4.84 per cent as compared with 19,11,354 units in June 2024. Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 2,97,722 units last month as against 2,90,593 units in the year-ago period.

