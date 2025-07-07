Digi Yatra In Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada This Month

11:24





"Maybe, language is a barrier and that will be addressed as we make our app compatible with various languages,' he said.Currently, the app is available only in English. However, five additional languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada -- will be introduced by July.





"Right now, we are testing them. By July, users can choose either of the six languages,' Khadakbhavi said. Over time, the app aims to support all 22 Constitutionally recognised Indian languages. The app, which allows passengers to verify their identity using facial recognition instead of physical documents, currently accepts only Aadhaar for enrolment. That is set to change.





"You can't enrol on Digi Yatra using your driving licence right now. We are conducting user acceptance tests for it. We are adding that. In a month, you will be able to enrol not just on the basis of an Aadhaar card, but also on your driving licence," he elaborated. Digi Yatra is currently operational at 24 airports, with plans to expand to 41 airports by March 2026, he said.





"Currently, 30 to 35 per cent of all domestic passengers per day are using the Digi Yatra app. We aim to take this number to 70 to 80 per cent by 2028,' he said. The foundation is also planning a pilot project for international use of the app. "We were targeting the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association, which took place between June 1 and June 3 in Delhi. We wanted to do at least one PoC (proof of concept) by that time. However, we were not able to do it," Khadakbhavi said.





The pilot would involve e-passport-based credential verification for foreign expatriates who travel frequently within India.





"The pilot project will be for expats who work out of India, and travel within India. They can verify themselves using e-passports and then use Digi Yatra for domestic travel,' he said. If successful, it could pave the way for the use of Digi Yatra on international flights as well. Discussions are underway with multiple countries," he added.





-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

