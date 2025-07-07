HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dhankhar's Guruvayur visit cancelled due to heavy rains

Mon, 07 July 2025
11:11
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's scheduled visit to the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur was cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather, officials said. According to communication from the Kerala Public Relations Department (PRD), the Vice President's helicopter, which was en route to the Sree Krishna College helipad, was forced to return to Kochi because of heavy rain and adverse weather conditions.

Following the cancellation, the Vice President is now expected to depart for New Delhi at 12.35 pm today, the statement added. The Met Centre Kerala has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Kerala. As of the latest prediction valid till 1 pm, Thrissur will witness moderate rain today. -- ANI

