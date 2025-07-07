HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Comedian booked over Rahul Gandhi's image on sanitary pad

Mon, 07 July 2025
A first information report (FIR) has been registered in Hyderabad against comedian Ratan Ranjan and others for allegedly creating and circulating a morphed image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on a sanitary pad, police said on Monday.

Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, in a complaint lodged with police, accused Ranjan and others of spreading false and malicious information against Gandhi through social media posts and transmitting obscene material by targeting women.

According to the complainant, Ranjan posted a morphed image of Gandhi and placed it inside a sanitary pad. He further accused Ranjan of outraging the modesty of women across India and not only in Bihar by publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form and trivialised the issue of women's health.

The All India Mahila Congress had recently launched a drive to distribute sanitary pads to poor women in Bihar aimed at spreading awareness about hygiene to ensure they lead a healthy life, he said.

The post was re-tweeted by some others, the complainant said.

Reddy sought legal action against the individuals for spreading false information and morphed photos of Gandhi and also for exhibiting and disseminating obscene material and outraging the modesty of women.

Based on the complaint, the case was registered against Ranjan and others under relevant sections of BNS and IT Act on July 6, a police official at Begum Bazar Police Station said. Further investigation is on.  -- PTI

Comedian booked over Rahul's image on sanitary pad
