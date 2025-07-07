HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BRICS slams US decision to increase tariffs

Mon, 07 July 2025
10:30
On Sunday, the BRICS bloc condemned the increase of tariffs by the US and the attacks on Iran, without naming US President Donald Trump. 

The two-day summit which was held in Rio de Janeiro was conspicuous by the absence of two powerful members -- China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin joined the meeting via videoconference, however, as he avoids traveling abroad due to an international arrest warrant over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The BRICS declaration raised serious concerns about the rise of tariffs which it said were inconsistent with World Trade Organisation rules. The BRICS said that these restrictions could reduce trade and disrupt global supply chains.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to countries supporting what he termed were the anti-American policies of BRICS.
 
In a social media post, Trump stated that any country aligning itself with the "Anti-American policies of BRICS" will face an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods.
 
"There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump wrote, adding, "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
 
Trump's statement signals a hard stance from the U.S. administration against what it sees as growing opposition from BRICS nations.

