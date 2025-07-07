BRICS condemns Pahalgam attack; calls for shunning double standards

09:38





The BRICS grouping on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in the strongest terms and echoed India's position to pursue a "zero tolerance" approach towards terrorism and called for shunning double standards in countering the menace.

The top leaders of BRICS nations articulated their firm resolve to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing, on the first day of the grouping's two-day summit in this seaside Brazilian city.

In an apparent reference to Washington's reciprocal tariffs, the leaders also criticised the "indiscriminate rising of tariffs", holding that such measures threaten to undermine global trade.

The BRICS leaders unveiled the "Rio de Janeiro Declaration" that featured the bloc's position on a number of pressing global challenges, including terrorism, the situation in West Asia, trade and tariff, and reform of global institutions such as the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods Institutions.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens," the leaders said in the declaration.

"We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism," the BRICS declaration said.

"We emphasise the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law," it said.

The BRICS resolved to further deepen counter-terrorism cooperation and called for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

The grouping also called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework.

The declaration condemned all acts of terrorism as "criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation".