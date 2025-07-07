HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Any country aligning with BRICS...: Trump's big warning

Mon, 07 July 2025
Share:
08:54
BRICS 2025 summit underway in Brazil
BRICS 2025 summit underway in Brazil
United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's reaction came after the top leaders of BRICS nations, during their two-day summit in Brazil, criticised the "indiscriminate rising of tariffs", without naming the US, and added that such measures threaten to undermine global trade and disrupt global supply chains.

At the BRICS 2025 summit, the 10 member states -- - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates -- also condemned the American-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, referring to the attacks as "illegal."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha: Suspicious boat spotted off Raigad coast
LIVE! Maha: Suspicious boat spotted off Raigad coast

71% Of Train Mishaps Linked To Derailment
71% Of Train Mishaps Linked To Derailment

Between 2015 and 2023, around 543 train accidents occurred, resulting in 805 deaths.

Mandi cloudburst: Infant survives as family washed away
Mandi cloudburst: Infant survives as family washed away

Ten-month-old Neetika is the lone survivor of her family after a cloudburst in Mandi district. Her father died, and her mother and grandmother are missing. Neighbors are caring for the infant, and authorities are offering assistance.

Gill slams flat pitches, tears into Dukes ball quality
Gill slams flat pitches, tears into Dukes ball quality

Shubman Gill on Sunday criticised the rapidly deteriorating quality of the Dukes ball and expressed his dissatisfaction with the trend of flat pitches

'Sweeping powers' to EC: Gogoi, other ex-CJIs flag concern
'Sweeping powers' to EC: Gogoi, other ex-CJIs flag concern

Former chief justices of India, who have conveyed their views to a parliamentary committee on the bill proposing simultaneous polls, have endorsed the constitutionality of the 'one nation, one election' concept but have raised concerns...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD