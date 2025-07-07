Any country aligning with BRICS...: Trump's big warning

08:54

BRICS 2025 summit underway in Brazil

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff.





"Any Country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.





Trump's reaction came after the top leaders of BRICS nations, during their two-day summit in Brazil, criticised the "indiscriminate rising of tariffs", without naming the US, and added that such measures threaten to undermine global trade and disrupt global supply chains.





At the BRICS 2025 summit, the 10 member states -- - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates -- also condemned the American-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, referring to the attacks as "illegal."