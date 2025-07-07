HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ajay Devgn proposes to set up International Film City in Telangana

Mon, 07 July 2025
21:51
Actor Ajay Devgn called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Delhi residence on Monday and proposed to set up an International Film City in the state.

Devgn expressed keen interest in developing a film studio equipped with state-of-the-art animation, VFX and Artificial Intelligence-powered smart studios that cater to global standards.

A proposal to set up a dedicated Film Institute in the state was also put forth.

During the meeting, the actor highlighted Telangana's potential as a premier destination for cinema infrastructure in the country, and requested Reddy to facilitate necessary support for setting up the studio.

He also shared his vision of contributing to the growth of the film ecosystem by bringing in global expertise and cutting-edge technology.

The chief minister explained the efforts taken by his government for the overall development across sectors, including media and entertainment.

Devgn, who lauded the proactive initiatives, assured that he would act as a brand ambassador in promoting "Rising Telangana" through the lenses of cinema and media.

The meeting was also attended by Ajit Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Gaurav Uppal, Secretary for Coordination of Central Schemes.

Telangana is home to the thriving Telugu film industry. -- PTI

