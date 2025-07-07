7 murdered in separate incidents in Bihar over last 24 hours

22:26

In Purnea district, five members of a family were killed and their bodies set on fire by villagers on suspicion of practising witchcraft.





In a separate incident in Nalanda district, a 22-year-old woman and another person were shot dead after a dispute between children from two neighbouring families escalated into violence.





The police said that initial probe suggested that five members of a family in Tetma village in Purnea were first murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft.





Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murders, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused, they said.





The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.





"Preliminary investigation suggests that five members of a family in Tetma village were first murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft. It appears that the accused then burnt their bodies in a bush. The incident took place on Sunday night," DIG (Purnea) Pramod Kumar Mandal said. -- PTI

At least seven people were killed in two separate incidents in Bihar over the last 24 hours, the police said on Monday.