7 murdered in separate incidents in Bihar over last 24 hours

Mon, 07 July 2025
22:26
File image
At least seven people were killed in two separate incidents in Bihar over the last 24 hours, the police said on Monday.

In Purnea district, five members of a family were killed and their bodies set on fire by villagers on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

In a separate incident in Nalanda district, a 22-year-old woman and another person were shot dead after a dispute between children from two neighbouring families escalated into violence.

The police said that initial probe suggested that five members of a family in Tetma village in Purnea were first murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murders, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused, they said.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that five members of a family in Tetma village were first murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft. It appears that the accused then burnt their bodies in a bush. The incident took place on Sunday night," DIG (Purnea) Pramod Kumar Mandal said. -- PTI

