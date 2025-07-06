HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
World War could break out 'anytime': Gadkari

Sun, 06 July 2025
15:25
Coordination, harmony and love are vanishing due to the authoritarianism and dictatorship of superpowers and there is an atmosphere of conflict across the world, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday while citing the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran wars.

Hailing India as the land of the Buddha giving the message of truth, non-violence and peace to the world, Gadkari emphasised the need to ascertain future policy after reviewing and deliberating on international happenings underway.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Beyond Borders' in Nagpur, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said these conflicts are creating a situation where World War could break out 'anytime'.

The technological advancements pertaining to war were also making it tougher to protect humanity, he asserted.

"There is an atmosphere of conflict going on across the world amid the war between Israel and Iran as well as Russia and Ukraine. The situation is such that there is possibility of a World War taking place anytime in the backdrop of these two ongoing wars," Gadkari said.

Gadkari said warfare dimensions have changed due to advanced technology, with increasing use of missiles and drones, which was reducing the relevance of tanks and other kind of aircraft.

"Amid all this, it has become difficult to protect humanity. Often, missiles are fired on civilian settlements. This has created a serious problem and there is need to discuss all these issues at a global level," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"It won't be right to say so but (fact is) all this is slowly leading to destruction. Authoritarianism and dictatorship (adhikarwadi-hukumshahi) of the superpowers is making coordination, harmony and love vanish," he opined.  -- PTI

