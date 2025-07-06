HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Telangana plant explosion: Toll rises to 41

Sun, 06 July 2025
15:20
The toll in the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant explosion in Sangareddy district rose to 41 on Sunday after the death of a person who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, officials said.

The person, who had suffered burns in the June 30 explosion, succumbed at a hospital on Sunday, a senior police official told PTI.

Eighteen people were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Sunday, while 14 injured persons were discharged earlier. The official said the mortal remains of 40 persons were handed over to their family members.

Efforts were on to trace nine people reported missing after the explosion at the plant in Pashamylaram, officials added. 143 people were working in the plant at the time of the accident and 61 of them were safe, officials earlier said.   -- PTI

