12:18

Persistent rain is forecast in Birmingham till 11 am, says Harsha Bhogle, even as England, chasing 608, slumped to 72/3 at stumps on Day 4.



'Raining in Birmingham. The UK MetOffice forecast, which has been pretty good so far, says there will be rain till about 11 with a decreasing percentage thereafter,' he said in a post on X.



Akash Deep and Siraj struck early after Gill's 161 powered India's mammoth declaration.



England need 536 runs to win.