HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Op Sindoor: Reuters' X account blocked in India

Sun, 06 July 2025
Share:
11:57
image
International news agency Reuters' X account has been withheld in India 'in response to a legal demand', according to a notice displayed by the social media platform.

However, government sources denied having raised any new legal demand in this matter and sought explanation from X for blocking Reuters account. 

They said a demand for blocking Reuters' X account alongside several hundreds of other accounts was made during Operation Sindoor.

While several accounts were blocked from accessing in India, Reuters handle wasn't.

According to sources, Elon Musk-owned X seems to have now acted on that request and blocked Reuters' X handle in India. And since the issue isn't relevant now, the government has asked X to explain the blocking and lift the embargo.

"An order was issued on May 7 (during Operation Sindoor) but it was not enforced. X seems to have enforced that order now which is a mistake on their part. Government has reached out to X for resolving it at the earliest," an official source said.

An email sent to Reuters seeking comments did not elicit a response.

While affiliated X handles such as Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China are accessible in India, both official X account of the global news agency as well as Reuters World handles are inaccessible.

X users attempting to access the main account can see a message that reads: 'Account withheld. @ Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.'

On its help centre page, X explains such messages 'about country withheld content' means X was compelled to withhold the entire account specified or posts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order or local laws. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rain threat looms over final day of 2nd Test
LIVE! Rain threat looms over final day of 2nd Test

SC asks Centre to vacate ex-CJI Chandrachud's residence
SC asks Centre to vacate ex-CJI Chandrachud's residence

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court administration has written to the Centre for vacating the official residence of the Chief Justice of India at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, noting that the current occupant ex-CJI D Y...

'China Is Scared Of The Dalai Lama'
'China Is Scared Of The Dalai Lama'

'Although China has been ruling over Tibet for past 75 years, it has no legitimacy.'

Cong to ditch MVA for Maharashtra local body polls?
Cong to ditch MVA for Maharashtra local body polls?

With local body elections approaching in Maharashtra, a significant portion of the Congress party is advocating for contesting independently to regain lost ground amidst the BJP's growing influence. The party is currently part of the...

Himachal districts on alert amid heavy rainfall warning
Himachal districts on alert amid heavy rainfall warning

The district administrations of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur have been put on alert following a warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these districts on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD