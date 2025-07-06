Op Sindoor: Reuters' X account blocked in India

11:57

International news agency Reuters' X account has been withheld in India 'in response to a legal demand', according to a notice displayed by the social media platform.





However, government sources denied having raised any new legal demand in this matter and sought explanation from X for blocking Reuters account.





They said a demand for blocking Reuters' X account alongside several hundreds of other accounts was made during Operation Sindoor.





While several accounts were blocked from accessing in India, Reuters handle wasn't.





According to sources, Elon Musk-owned X seems to have now acted on that request and blocked Reuters' X handle in India. And since the issue isn't relevant now, the government has asked X to explain the blocking and lift the embargo.





"An order was issued on May 7 (during Operation Sindoor) but it was not enforced. X seems to have enforced that order now which is a mistake on their part. Government has reached out to X for resolving it at the earliest," an official source said.





An email sent to Reuters seeking comments did not elicit a response.





While affiliated X handles such as Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Asia, and Reuters China are accessible in India, both official X account of the global news agency as well as Reuters World handles are inaccessible.





X users attempting to access the main account can see a message that reads: 'Account withheld. @ Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.'





On its help centre page, X explains such messages 'about country withheld content' means X was compelled to withhold the entire account specified or posts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order or local laws. -- PTI