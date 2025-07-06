HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Obscene videos found in Karnataka Hindu leader's phone

Sun, 06 July 2025
Moodbidri police have reportedly found over 50 obscene video clips from the mobile phone of Hindu Jagarana Vedike's Dakshina Kannada district co-convenor Samith Raj Dharegudde.

Dharegudde is currently out on bail in connection with a stone-pelting case involving a private bus.

Police during the investigation found the data from the leader's device. 

Police, having secured permission from the court and senior officers, conducted a forensic data extraction at Mangaluru's CEN Lab.

During the process, officers were reportedly startled to find video content showing sexually explicit scenes involving both men and women.

Among the retrieved clips, one video is alleged to feature a prominent coastal politician.

In response to the findings, Moodbidri Inspector Sandesh has registered a separate FIR concerning the obscene content under relevant provisions. 

Officials cited the potential risk of these videos being shared or circulated, which could harm public decency and social harmony.

Police are currently working to trace the origin of the videos and verify the identities of those depicted.

Officials confirmed that a fresh notice will be issued to summon Dharegudde for questioning with regard to the obscene video content.

Dhargegudde could not be reached to comment on the videos.  -- PTI

