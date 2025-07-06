Modi arrives in Brazil for BRICS Summit

08:54

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rio de Janeiro on a four-day visit, during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a state visit.

The prime minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Galeao International Airport on Saturday evening (local time).

This is the fourth leg of his five-nation visit.

"Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Braslia, for a state visit on the invitation of President Lula. Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit," Modi said in a post on X.

"Committed to BRICS partnership! PM @narendramodi lands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an X post.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, he was greeted by the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" from members of the Indian community, with whom he also interacted briefly.

He was welcomed with music and cultural performances.

The prime minister arrived here from Argentina, where he held wide-ranging talks with President Javier Milei and agreed to diversify two-way trade and ramp up cooperation in defence, critical minerals, pharmaceutical, energy and mining sectors.

During his visit, Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7, followed by a state visit, for which he will travel to Brasilia. It will be the first bilateral visit to the country by an Indian prime minister in nearly six decades.

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has been expanded with five additional members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. -- PTI