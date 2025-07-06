HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Man kills friend over missing mobile phone, held

Sun, 06 July 2025
10:08
Gurugram Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his friend by pushing him from the fifth floor of a building following an argument over a missing mobile phone, officials said on Saturday.
 
The accused was identified as Kanhaiya alias Prashant (20), a native of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
 
According to police, they received a complaint regarding the incident from the deceased's cousin. He informed them that Akash Pathak, a native of Aligarh in UP, had come to Delhi for work around 15 days ago.
 
Pathak was living with his friends in a rented room in Bas Kushla village.
 
The complainant said he received information about Pathak's death and rushed to the spot with his family. Upon arrival, he was told that Pathak had died after falling from the roof.
 
However, he later learned that an argument had taken place between Pathak and Kanhaiya over a missing mobile phone. During the altercation, Kanhaiya allegedly pushed Akash from the fifth floor, resulting in his death.
 
Following the complaint, an FIR for murder was registered at IMT Manesar police station, and the accused was arrested.
 
"The accused later confessed that he had pushed Akash from the fifth floor of the house after an altercation over the loss of his mobile phone. Further investigation is underway," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. -- PTI

