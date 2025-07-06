HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Khamenei makes first public appearance since Israel war

Sun, 06 July 2025
20:30
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made a rare public appearance after several weeks, attending a religious gathering in Tehran on Saturday, CNN reported, citing the Iranian state media outlet Press TV.

This marks his first public sighting since the country was embroiled in a 12-day conflict with Israel, which began on June 13, when Israel unilaterally bombed Iranian military and nuclear sites.

The US later joined in, bombing three key Iranian nuclear sites before US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on June 24.

According to state media, Khamenei waved to a crowd of worshippers during a ceremony marking the eve of Ashura, a significant day in the Shia Muslim calendar.

Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, and is a day of mourning for Shia Muslims. The crowd greeted Khamenei with cheers and chants.

Khamenei, the longest-ruling leader in the Middle East, reportedly spent the 12-day conflict with Israel and the US hiding in a bunker with little access to outside communications.

During the conflict, both Israeli politicians and Trump openly discussed overthrowing Khamenei's government and deposing him by force, as per CNN.

After reportedly rejecting an Israeli plan to kill Khamenei, Trump stated in late June that the cleric was an 'easy target'.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out targeting Khamenei either, saying that his death would 'not ... escalate the conflict' but rather 'end' it.

According to CNN, in a recorded statement posted from an undisclosed location days after the ceasefire began, Khamenei was defiant, declaring victory over both Israel and the US.

Khamenei took time to respond directly to Trump, who had called for Iran's 'unconditional surrender' shortly before ordering US airstrikes.

"This (conflict) is not about our nuclear program," Khamenei said.

"This is about Iran surrendering ... in his statement, (Trump) revealed the truth, he showed his hand. The Americans have had a fundamental issue with Islamic Iran since our revolution."

"And it will never happen," Khamenei said of Trump's demand.

Notably, Israel's initial strikes were unprecedented in their depth, killing some of the country's top military leadership on day one.

Khamenei's new public appearance comes a day after Trump's statement that the US won't allow Iran to restart its nuclear program.   -- ANI

IMAGE: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a ceremony to mark Ashura, in Tehran, on July 5, 2025. Photograph: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

