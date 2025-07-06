HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Elon Musk launches 'America Party' amid feud with Trump

Sun, 06 July 2025
08:32
image
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday (local time) announced the formation of a new party called the 'American Party' to "give you (US citizens) your freedom back" amid his feud with United States President Donald Trump.
 
While making the announcement, Musk criticised the US's current political scenario over the lack of options, saying "we live in a one-party system, not a democracy." 
 
This comes after Musk conducted a poll on the social media platform X, asking users whether he should start a party, to which 65 percent of them agreed. 
 
"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk wrote on X. 

