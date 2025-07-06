Documents necessary, clarifies EC on Bihar voter review

16:40

The Election Commission on Sunday said the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar was progressing as per its order and the draft list would contain the names of existing voters whose enumeration forms were received.





The EC statement comes amid social media posts about a 'change' in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, following an outcry from opposition parties.





A social media post from the Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) made it clear that the exercise was being undertaken 'exactly' as per the notification of the Election Commission of India (ECI).





'Important Information - SIR in Bihar is progressing as per ECI's order dated 24 June 2025. As per that order, the draft electoral rolls that will be issued on August 1, 2025 will contain the names of the existing electors whose enumeration forms are received,' the CEO said in a post on X and Facebook.





'All measures are being taken to facilitate the existing electors to complete the documentation. These existing voters will have time to submit the documents even after first submitting their enumeration forms. All activities are exactly as per ECI's order dated 24.06.2025,' the CEO added.





The clarification comes close on the heels of an ECI advertisement in newspapers which stated that those who did not have the requisite documents at hand could 'submit only their enumeration forms' to the officials concerned.





This had led to a perception that the ECI had gone back on many of the contentious parts of the mammoth exercise which, according to parties in the opposition, had become a virtual test of citizenship.





Netizens flooded the social media with posts about the perceived 'change', though the CEO made no mention of these in its statement.





The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which is being carried out only in Bihar, where assembly polls are due in about a couple of months, has been opposed by the INDIA bloc.





INDIA bloc parties have also decided to flag the issue in the state on July 9 as part of a nationwide strike called by Left-leaning trade unions. -- PTI