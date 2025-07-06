HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Documents necessary, clarifies EC on Bihar voter review

Sun, 06 July 2025
Share:
16:40
image
The Election Commission on Sunday said the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar was progressing as per its order and the draft list would contain the names of existing voters whose enumeration forms were received.

The EC statement comes amid social media posts about a 'change' in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, following an outcry from opposition parties.

A social media post from the Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) made it clear that the exercise was being undertaken 'exactly' as per the notification of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

'Important Information - SIR in Bihar is progressing as per ECI's order dated 24 June 2025. As per that order, the draft electoral rolls that will be issued on August 1, 2025 will contain the names of the existing electors whose enumeration forms are received,' the CEO said in a post on X and Facebook. 

'All measures are being taken to facilitate the existing electors to complete the documentation. These existing voters will have time to submit the documents even after first submitting their enumeration forms. All activities are exactly as per ECI's order dated 24.06.2025,' the CEO added.

The clarification comes close on the heels of an ECI advertisement in newspapers which stated that those who did not have the requisite documents at hand could 'submit only their enumeration forms' to the officials concerned.

This had led to a perception that the ECI had gone back on many of the contentious parts of the mammoth exercise which, according to parties in the opposition, had become a virtual test of citizenship.

Netizens flooded the social media with posts about the perceived 'change', though the CEO made no mention of these in its statement.

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which is being carried out only in Bihar, where assembly polls are due in about a couple of months, has been opposed by the INDIA bloc.

INDIA bloc parties have also decided to flag the issue in the state on July 9 as part of a nationwide strike called by Left-leaning trade unions.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Documents must, clarifies EC on Bihar voter review
LIVE! Documents must, clarifies EC on Bihar voter review

2nd Test Updates: England off to a cautious start
2nd Test Updates: England off to a cautious start

Like Pahalgam attack: Shelar on targeting non-Marathis
Like Pahalgam attack: Shelar on targeting non-Marathis

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar criticizes attacks based on language in the state, comparing them to religion-based targeting in Pahalgam. He asserts the BJP's commitment to protecting both Marathi and non-Marathi residents.

SC asks Centre to vacate ex-CJI Chandrachud's residence
SC asks Centre to vacate ex-CJI Chandrachud's residence

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court administration has written to the Centre for vacating the official residence of the Chief Justice of India at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, noting that the current occupant ex-CJI D Y...

Dalai Lama rings in 90th birthday amid succession buzz
Dalai Lama rings in 90th birthday amid succession buzz

A heavy rain Sunday morning did little to dispirit the thousands who gathered in the main courtyard of Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama temple, to observe the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD