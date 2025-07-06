Dalit man assaulted, paraded half-naked in Ludhiana

19:31

A young Dalit man was assaulted and paraded half-naked with his face forcibly shaved and blackened after his friend eloped with a woman in a village here, police said on Sunday.





A viral video of the incident, which happened at Seeda village on the outskirts of Ludhiana on Tuesday, has sparked widespread outrage.





One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, while efforts are on to nab others involved, police added.





According to police, Harjot Singh was targeted by the woman's family after they suspected him of helping the couple elope.





Harjot's friend and the woman is said to have solemnised their marriage on June 19, following which tensions persisted in the village.





On Tuesday, Harjot was at a salon when some men barged in, dragged him out and brutally assaulted him.





They forcibly shaved off his beard and moustache, blackened his face, tore his clothes and paraded him semi-naked through the streets while hurling casteist slurs.





The men also filmed the act and circulated it on social media, police said.





The attackers have been identified as Gurpreet alias Gopa, Simranjeet Singh alias Simma, Sandeep alias Sam, Rajveer, and Ramandeep alias Kaka, they added.





An FIR was registered on Saturday under Sections 115(2), 127(2) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the provisions of the IT Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





Inspector Paramdeep Singh of Meharban police station confirmed that Simranjeet Singh has been arrested.





He said all the remaining accused will be brought to book soon.





"This is not just a case of physical assault. It is a brutal attack on human dignity. We are investigating the matter thoroughly," said a senior police official.





The victim's family has demanded justice and maximum punishment for the accused. -- PTI