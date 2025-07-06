HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dalai Lama turns 90, Modi calls him 'enduring symbol of love'

Sun, 06 July 2025
Share:
09:22
image
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the Dalai Lama and hailed him as a symbol of love and patience.

Praying for his long life, the Prime Minister said that Dalai Lama's message has inspired respect across all faiths.

"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life," Modi said on X.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said that the Dalai Lama continues to inspire the world with his message of peace, unity, and compassion.

"Extending best wishes to His Holiness Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. The Dalai Lama continues to inspire with his message of unity, peace, and compassion," Rubio said in a social media post.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Letters going out to 10-12 countries: Trump on tariffs
LIVE! Letters going out to 10-12 countries: Trump on tariffs

'China Is Scared Of The Dalai Lama'
'China Is Scared Of The Dalai Lama'

'Although China has been ruling over Tibet for past 75 years, it has no legitimacy.'

Elon Musk launches 'America Party' to 'give back freedom'
Elon Musk launches 'America Party' to 'give back freedom'

While making the announcement, Musk criticised the US's current political scenario over the lack of options, saying "we live in a one-party system, not a democracy."

PIX: Gill, bowlers help India scent victory
PIX: Gill, bowlers help India scent victory

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between England and India at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Saturday.

Kolkata gangrape: Accused, aides boozed, dined post crime
Kolkata gangrape: Accused, aides boozed, dined post crime

Police investigation reveals details about the actions of the accused in the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case after the crime was committed.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD