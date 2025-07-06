Dalai Lama turns 90, Modi calls him 'enduring symbol of love'

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the Dalai Lama and hailed him as a symbol of love and patience.





Praying for his long life, the Prime Minister said that Dalai Lama's message has inspired respect across all faiths.





"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life," Modi said on X.





US secretary of state Marco Rubio said that the Dalai Lama continues to inspire the world with his message of peace, unity, and compassion.





"Extending best wishes to His Holiness Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. The Dalai Lama continues to inspire with his message of unity, peace, and compassion," Rubio said in a social media post.