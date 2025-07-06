China sabotaged sales of Rafale after Op Sindoor

14:19

French intelligence has accused China of using its embassies to undermine the global sales of the Rafale fighter jet, especially after its combat debut in the India-Pakistan clashes, reported the Associated Press.





Chinese defence attaches allegedly lobbied countries like Indonesia, questioning the jet's performance and promoting Chinese alternatives. French officials suspect a coordinated disinformation campaign -- including AI-generated content and fake social media accounts -- aimed at damaging the Rafale's reputation.





France sees the Rafale as a strategic export and vital to its defence industry.





China has denied the claims, calling them 'groundless.'





France has sold over 500 Rafales globally, including to India, UAE, and Indonesia. -- Agencies