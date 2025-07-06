HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
China sabotaged sales of Rafale after Op Sindoor

Sun, 06 July 2025
14:19
French intelligence has accused China of using its embassies to undermine the global sales of the Rafale fighter jet, especially after its combat debut in the India-Pakistan clashes, reported the Associated Press.

Chinese defence attaches allegedly lobbied countries like Indonesia, questioning the jet's performance and promoting Chinese alternatives. French officials suspect a coordinated disinformation campaign -- including AI-generated content and fake social media accounts -- aimed at damaging the Rafale's reputation.

France sees the Rafale as a strategic export and vital to its defence industry. 

China has denied the claims, calling them 'groundless.'

France has sold over 500 Rafales globally, including to India, UAE, and Indonesia.   -- Agencies

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court administration has written to the Centre for vacating the official residence of the Chief Justice of India at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, noting that the current occupant ex-CJI D Y...

Reuters' X account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand", as per notice displayed by the social media platform. The government says there is no legal requirement made by it to withhold the account and it is working...

'We are now in a situation where our country is not yet free.''China is still very strong and militarily powerful.''In such a situation, we need the Dalai Lama to bring about a resolution to the cause of Tibet.''That's one of the main...

On July 2 or July 6, the Dalai Lama will reveal his mind on his successor.This makes Beijing extremely nervous as the Communist regime fully realises the importance of controlling the next Dalai Lama, points out Claude Arpi.

