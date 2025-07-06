HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

50,000 jobs coming in public sector banks this year

Sun, 06 July 2025
Share:
12:44
image
Public sector banks will recruit about 50,000 manpower during the ongoing financial year to meet their growing business requirement and expansion.

Of the total fresh recruitment, about 21,000 would be officers and remaining would be staff including clerks, as per data collated from various banks.

Of the 12 public sector banks, the biggest player State Bank of India (SBI) is going to employ close to 20,000 including specialised officers in the financial year.

Initiating the process, SBI has already hired 505 Probationary Officers (POs) and 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at its branches across the country.

The recruitment of 13,455 junior associates is aimed to fill vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories.

The total staff strength of SBI stood at 2,36,226 as of March 2025.

Of this, 1,15,066 officers were on the rolls of the bank at the end of last fiscal.

Average hiring cost per full-time employee for 2024-25 was Rs 40,440.59. 

SBI has a consistent track record of having attrition below 2 per cent each year, which is the result of the best-in-class engagement and welfare practices.

Country's second biggest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) intends to increase its headcount to over 5,500 in the current financial year. 

As of March 2025, PNB has a total staff strength of 1,02,746.

Another state-owned lender Central Bank of India plans to recruit about 4,000 employees during the current financial year.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has asked PSBs to look at monetising their investment in subsidiaries by listing them at bourses after further scaling up operations so that they realise good return.

There are about 15 subsidiaries or joint ventures of PSBs lined up for initial public offering or divestment in medium to long term, sources said. 

Wherever required, banks should invest funds to scale up operations of their subsidiaries or joint ventures, sources said, adding, banks can look at unlocking value at an opportune time.

As a precursor to monetisation, sources said, banks should improve governance, professional decision-making and bring in greater operational efficiency in their subsidiaries.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rain threat looms over final day of 2nd Test
LIVE! Rain threat looms over final day of 2nd Test

SC asks Centre to vacate ex-CJI Chandrachud's residence
SC asks Centre to vacate ex-CJI Chandrachud's residence

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court administration has written to the Centre for vacating the official residence of the Chief Justice of India at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, noting that the current occupant ex-CJI D Y...

'China Is Scared Of The Dalai Lama'
'China Is Scared Of The Dalai Lama'

'Although China has been ruling over Tibet for past 75 years, it has no legitimacy.'

Cong to ditch MVA for Maharashtra local body polls?
Cong to ditch MVA for Maharashtra local body polls?

With local body elections approaching in Maharashtra, a significant portion of the Congress party is advocating for contesting independently to regain lost ground amidst the BJP's growing influence. The party is currently part of the...

Himachal districts on alert amid heavy rainfall warning
Himachal districts on alert amid heavy rainfall warning

The district administrations of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur have been put on alert following a warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these districts on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD