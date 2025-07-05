HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman, lover held after 2 murder attempts on husband, kids

Sat, 05 July 2025
08:55
The Uttar Pradesh Police in Sambhal on Friday said they have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly attempting to kill her husband and sons twice -- first by poisoning and second by stabbing.
   
Naina Sharma and her lover Ashish Mishra, who were having an extra-marital affair, considered her husband and the children obstacles in their relationship. So, they conspired to kill them, they said.
 
They first attempted to poison the husband and the children. But when they failed, the two tried to stab the husband, Gopal Mishra. However, he escaped, the police said.
 
Bahjoi SHO Harish Kumar said Gopal Mishra, filed a complaint alleging that his wife, Naina, had an illicit relationship with Ashish.
 
The husband, in his complaint, alleged that on the night of June 30, the two tried to kill him and his two sons -- Chirag (4) and Krishna (1.5 years) -- by mixing a poisonous substance in their milk, the SHO said.
 
After their first attempt failed, the two accused on the intervening night of July 2-3 attempted to kill Gopal while he was sleeping by attacking him with a knife, he added.
 
Gopal narrowly escaped and raised an alarm, prompting Naina and Ashish to flee, the police said, adding that following Gopal's complaint, Bahjoi police arrested the two accused on Friday. -- PTI 

