Fadnavis did what Balasaheb couldn't unite us: Raj

Addressing the Marathi Vijay Diwas on Saturday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said, "I am sharing a stage with Uddhav Thackeray after almost 20 years, Chief Minister Fadnavis managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray could not -- bring myself and Uddhav together."





You may rule Vidhan Bhavan but we rule the streets, Raj Thackeray said in the message to the ruling Mahayuti of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar.