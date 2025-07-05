HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
We have come together to stay together: Uddhav

Sat, 05 July 2025
12:45
Uddhav Thackeray pats Raj on his back after the latter's speech and communicates with gestures that his speech was 'mast'.  

Addressing the Marathi Vijay Diwas rally at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, on Saturday, Uddhav said, "More important than our speeches is the fact that Raj and I are seen together."

"I thank Devendra Fadnavis for bringing the two brothers together, more importantly, we have come together to stay together," Uddhav said to huge cheer from the crowds. 

"Raj and I are going to boot you out... Till now you have used 'use and throw' policy, now we will boot you out," Uddhav warned the Mahayuti government ruling Maharashtra. 

-- Prasanna D Zore/NSCI Dome, Worli, Mumbai

