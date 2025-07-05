Uddhav, Raj head to Worli Dome for victory rally

11:44

IMAGE: Huge crowd outside the Worli Dome. Photograph: Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray have left from their residence to put up a united front in Mumbai's Worli, reuniting after 20 years.





While Uddhav with his son and party leader Aaditya left from their residence 'Matoshree', Raj Thackeray left from his residence 'Shivtirth' for the venue .





After two decades, the estranged Thackeray cousins -- Uddhav and Raj -- will share public stage and jointly hold a "mega victory gathering" to celebrate the Maharashtra government's roll back of the three-language policy in primary schools.