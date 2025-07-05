HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mark my words, Modi will meekly...: Rahul on Indo-US deal

Sat, 05 July 2025
Share:
10:37
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-US trade deal, after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that India would not enter into an agreement under deadlines.
   
Goyal had on Friday claimed that India would accept the proposed trade deal with the US only when it is fully finalised, and in the national interest.
 
"Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline," Gandhi said in a post on X.
 
The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for remaining silent and not countering US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of bringing a halt to hostilities between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
The Free Trade Agreements are possible only when both sides benefit and involve a win-win agreement, Goyal told reporters when asked about the proposed interim trade agreement with the US.
 
"National interest should always be supreme. Keeping that in mind, if a deal is made, then India is always ready to deal with developed countries," he said.
 
Trump has set a deadline of July 9 to finalise the trade agreement with India. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! It is like a festival: Raut on Uddhav-Raj reunion
LIVE! It is like a festival: Raut on Uddhav-Raj reunion

Will Marathi Unite Thackeray Cousins?
Will Marathi Unite Thackeray Cousins?

'Let's see how this love story shapes up in the run up to the municipal corporation election.'

Poisoning, stabbing: Woman, lover attempts to kill hubby, kids
Poisoning, stabbing: Woman, lover attempts to kill hubby, kids

Uttar Pradesh police arrest a woman and her lover for allegedly attempting to murder her husband and two sons through poisoning and stabbing.

Trump signs 'One Big Beautiful Bill' into law
Trump signs 'One Big Beautiful Bill' into law

Trump signed the bill during a military family picnic at the White House on US Independence Day. The administration had aimed to have the legislation finalised by July 4.

Will Vijay's CM Googly Win TN Poll Match?
Will Vijay's CM Googly Win TN Poll Match?

Vijay is counting on what was once proclaimed as his last filmi outing, Jana Nayagan, or 'People's Hero', to do the trick for him, when it releases on January 9, 2026, only months before the assembly poll, observes N Sathiya Moorthy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD