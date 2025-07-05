HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kamal Haasan restrained from remarks on Kannada

Sat, 05 July 2025
A court in Bengaluru on Friday passed an ex-parte interim injunction order restraining actor Kamal Haasan from making any remarks against Kannada language.     

It restrains him from posting, making, writing, publishing any statement or remarks claiming linguistic superiority over Kannada language or making any statements against the Kannada language, literature, land and culture.   

An additional city civil and sessions judge passed the order after hearing a suit filed by Kannada Sahitya Parishat through its president Mahesh Joshi. 

It sought an injunction against Hassan from making any defamatory statements against the Kannada language and culture.   

The court also ordered issuance of a summons to Kamal Hassan and posted the case to August 30 for further hearing.   

Actor-politician Haasan's recent statement claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event for his film 'Thug Life' had sparked widespread outrage among pro-Kannada groups and cultural organisations. -- PTI

