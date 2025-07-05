HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Guj BJP slams Uddhav for remarks on Patel community

Sat, 05 July 2025
Share:
22:00
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image
The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Saturday criticised Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for claiming that the saffron party incited the Patel community and isolated it from others to win elections in the state. 

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Dr Rutij Patel said Uddhav Thackeray should do some homework before making such comments. "Uddhav Thackeray does not know anything about Gujarat. 

"Here, BJP and the Patidar community (Patels) are two sides of a coin. The BJP gave three Patidar chief ministers and several state unit presidents in Gujarat," he said. 

"Current chief minister Bhupendra Patel and several ministers are also from the community. Uddhav Thackeray should have done his homework before making such comments," he added. 

Hitendra Patel, another BJP spokesperson, said Uddhav Thackeray should refrain from using the "language of Congress". 

The Patidar community played a key role in the BJP's rise in Gujarat and the party in turn played an important role in ensuring the community's progress, he said. 

"Four Gujarat BJP presidents and three chief ministers -- Keshubhai Patel, Anandiben Patel and Bhupendra Patel -- were from Patidar community. It does not befit Thackeray to talk in the language of Congress, which believes in dividing people on the basis of caste and religion," said Patel. 

Addressing a `victory rally' in Mumbai to celebrate the BJP-led Maharashtra government's decision to withdraw two orders introducing Hindi in state schools from Class 1, Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of isolating Patidars to win the 2017 assembly polls in Gujarat. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Siraj strikes! Crawley out for duck
2nd Test Updates: Siraj strikes! Crawley out for duck

LIVE! Guj BJP slams Uddhav for remarks on Patel community
LIVE! Guj BJP slams Uddhav for remarks on Patel community

Neeraj Chopra wins NC Classic 2025!
Neeraj Chopra wins NC Classic 2025!

the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to showcase a world-class line-up of elite javelin throwers from across the globe -- Thomas Rohler (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), Curtis Thompson (USA) Martin Konecny (Czech Republic), Luiz Mauricio...

When Raj And Uddhav Met Each Other
When Raj And Uddhav Met Each Other

'If Uddhav bhau and Raj bhau come together, who can stop us?'Prasanna D Zore reports on the fervour and hope set off by the Thackeray cousins coming together.

Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav
Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav

MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleges the state government's three-language formula is a precursor to separating Mumbai from Maharashtra, speaking at a rally with Uddhav Thackeray.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD