Family of Punjab farmer who entered Pak seeks govt help

19:11





Amritpal Singh, from Khaire ke Uttar village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, went missing along the India-Pakistan border on June 21.





He had gone to tend his farmland located across the barbed fencing near Border Outpost Rana under Border Security Force supervision.





Singh failed to return before the gate was scheduled to close around 5 pm.





The Border Security Force personnel later found human footprints heading towards the Pakistani side, raising the possibility of an unintentional border crossing.





The BSF held three to four flag meetings with Pakistani Rangers, who initially denied any sightings of an unknown person.





On June 27, the Pakistani Rangers confirmed to the BSF authorities that Singh was in the custody of local police.





Sub-divisional magistrate (Guru Har Sahai) Udaydeep Singh Sidhu along with other officials on Saturday visited Amritpal's residence in Ferozepur.





Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is cognizant of the situation and the state government is in touch with the external affairs ministry to bring him back from Pakistan, they told the family. -- PTI

The family of a 23-year-old Ferozepur farmer, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan a fortnight ago, urged the external affairs ministry on Saturday to ensure his safe return to India at the earliest.