Bihar businessman, BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead

Sat, 05 July 2025
09:36
Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman and a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Bihar, was shot dead outside his home in Patna on Friday night, police said.

The incident took place near the 'Panache' Hotel in the Gandhi Maidan police station area when Khemka was on his way home, officials said. 

He lived in the 'Twin Tower' society, which is adjacent to the hotel. The accused shot him and immediately fled.

Khemka died on the spot, officials said.

The police have recovered one bullet and a shell casing from the crime scene.

"On the night of 4 July, around 11 PM, we received information from the Gandhi Maidan South area that businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead. The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway. One bullet and one shell have been recovered," City SP Central, Diksha, said.

