HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bhjarat Mata row: Black flag protest held against Kerala Guv

Sat, 05 July 2025
Share:
19:45
image
Activists of the Kerala Students' Union, the student wing of the Congress party, staged a black flag protest against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Kannur on Saturday. 

The protesters accused the Governor of trying to "implement the RSS agenda" in universities across the state and raised slogans against him. 

Television visuals showed two KSU activists suddenly jumping towards the Governor's convoy and waving black flags at his vehicle. 

Arlekar was reportedly on his way to Taliparamba to attend a programme. 

Police personnel were seen chasing the protesters, "forcibly detaining" them, and shifting them to a police vehicle. In addition to the KSU, the Students' Federation of India, the student wing of the ruling CPI-M, has also been protesting against the Governor for some time, raising various issues, including the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at Raj Bhavan during official events.

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Gill keeps India in command
2nd Test Updates: Gill keeps India in command

LIVE! Rich getting richer, poor growing in number: Gadkari
LIVE! Rich getting richer, poor growing in number: Gadkari

When the Thackeray brothers came together
When the Thackeray brothers came together

The estranged cousins came together to mark the Maharashtra government's decision to scrap a contentious order making Hindi a compulsory third language in the state's primary schools, which they said hit at the Marathi manoos.

Maha minister Rane calls Uddhav-Raj rally 'anti-Hindu'
Maha minister Rane calls Uddhav-Raj rally 'anti-Hindu'

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane criticizes Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's joint rally, calling it divisive and anti-Hindu. Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar offers a more conciliatory view.

Man joins virtual HC hearing from toilet, faces contempt
Man joins virtual HC hearing from toilet, faces contempt

The Gujarat High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a man for attending a virtual hearing while sitting on a toilet seat. The incident occurred on June 20 and a video of it went viral. The court has directed the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD