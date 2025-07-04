HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
WB post-poll violence: Ex-teacher gets life for raping minor

Fri, 04 July 2025
19:26
File image
File image
A special court in West Bengal's Malda sentenced a retired teacher to life imprisonment on Friday for the rape of a nine-year-old girl, the first conviction in a 2021 post-poll violence case probed by the CBI. 

Sixty-one cases of murder and crimes against women -- specifically rape or attempted rape -- during the post-poll violence in West Bengal following the declaration of the 2021 assembly poll results were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Calcutta high court. 

In one such case, Rafikul Islam, a retired government school teacher had lured the girl, who was playing in a mango orchard, by offering her money and raped her on the evening of June 4, 2021. 

The CBI filed a charge sheet against him. 

Special public prosecutor for the CBI, Amitava Maitra, presented the case supported by eyewitness testimony of the victim and her 10-year-old friend. 

The additional district and sessions judge, on Friday, awarded life imprisonment to Rafikul Islam under the POCSO Act and Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. 

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict and directed the state government to hand over a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim. -- PTI

